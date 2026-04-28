UAE leaves Opec in huge blow to oil cartel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Oil prices rose more than 3% on Tuesday as stalled efforts to end the Iran war kept the Strait of Hormuz largely closed, constraining Middle East supplies, though the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE’s) announcement that it would leave Opec and Opec+ trimmed gains.

Brent crude futures for June climbed $3.37, or 3.1%, to $111.60 a barrel by 1.36pm GMT, after gaining 2.8% to close the previous session at their highest since April 7. The contract is up for a seventh straight day.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for June rose $3.72, or 3.7%, to $100.09 a barrel, after gaining 2.1% in the previous session. WTI futures rose above the $100 per barrel threshold for the first time since April 13 on Tuesday.

Prices pared some gains after the UAE said on Tuesday it had quit OPEC and OPEC+, dealing a heavy blow to the oil-exporting groups and their de facto leader, Saudi Arabia.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, was unhappy with the latest Iranian proposal to end the war, a US official said on Monday, as Iranian sources disclosed that it avoided addressing the nuclear programme until hostilities cease and Gulf shipping disputes are resolved.

Trump’s displeasure with the offer leaves the conflict deadlocked, with Iran shutting shipping flows through the strait, a conduit for about 20% of global oil and gas supplies, and the US retaining its blockade of Iranian ports.

“Oil above $110 per barrel reflects a market that is rapidly repricing geopolitical risk,” said Rystad Energy analyst Jorge Leon.

“With peace talks stalled and no clear path to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, traders are factoring in a prolonged disruption to a critical artery of global supply,” he added.

“Even in a best-case scenario, any US–Iran agreement is likely to be narrow and partial, leaving the strait issue unresolved, which means the upside risks to prices remain.”

An earlier round of negotiations between the US and Iran collapsed last week after face-to-face talks failed.

Ship-tracking data showed significant disruptions in the region, with six Iranian oil tankers forced to turn back due to the US blockade, but some traffic is still moving.

A Panama-flagged tanker, Idemitsu Maru, carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia, was attempting to cross on Tuesday, shipping data showed, and a liquefied natural gas tanker managed by the UAEs’ Abu Dhabi National Oil Co crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

Prior to the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28, between 125 and 140 vessels transited the strait daily.

The loss of about 10-million barrels per day of crude and products through the strait will continue to exceed falling consumption as inflationary pressures and demand destruction loom, PVM analyst Tamas Varga said, leading to an ever-tighter oil market balance.

Reuters