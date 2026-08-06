Settler charged over killing of Palestinian activist in rare West Bank indictment

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Israeli soldiers stand guard as an Israeli settler approaches the Palestinian village of Tal in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 31, 2026. Picture:

By Pesha Magid

Jerusalem — Israeli prosecutors on Thursday charged a Jewish settler over the killing of a Palestinian community leader last year in the West Bank, the first such indictment in more than seven years amid a rise in settler violence in the occupied territory.

In an indictment filed by the state attorney’s office, Yinon Levi is charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of Owdeh Hathaleen, a prominent activist who was involved in the 2025 Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land.

The charges against Levi also include armed trespassing and malicious property damage during a July 2025 incident in which settlers operated a large excavator in the Palestinian village of Umm al-Khair, setting off a confrontation with residents.

Hathaleen filmed the moment he was shot during the confrontation. Footage released by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem shows Levi draw a weapon and fire in Hathaleen’s direction.

Hathaleen is then heard moaning as he falls to the ground.

Levi, who Britain and the EU have placed under sanctions over violence against Palestinians, has previously denied firing the shot that killed Hathaleen. Reuters was not able to reach his lawyer for comment.

Rare indictment

Thursday’s indictment marks the first since the October 7 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel set off Israel’s military assault in Gaza and led to a sharp rise in settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, B’Tselem said.

During that time, Israeli soldiers and settlers have killed at least 1,100 Palestinians, among them at least 240 children, according to UN data.

“The decision to indict Yinon Levi is the exception that proves the rule. The impunity Israel grants to soldiers and settlers who harm Palestinians is not a failure of the system — it is a central component of a policy designed to allow the violence to continue and escalate,” B’Tselem said.

Another Israeli rights group, Yesh Din, said that an Israeli civilian was last indicted in the killing of a Palestinian in the West Bank in 2019.

Israel’s military says it investigates instances of wrongdoing by its soldiers and that it and the Israeli police take steps to crack down on settler violence.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have settled among millions of Palestinians in land that Israel captured in a 1967 war and which Palestinians seek ​as the core of an independent future state.

UN bodies, Palestinians and most countries view the settlements as illegal under international conventions and a major obstacle to peace.

Israel disputes that the settlements are illegal, saying that a Jewish presence has existed in the West Bank for thousands of years.

According to UN figures, 18 Palestinians have been killed in incidents linked to settler attacks so far this year, compared with 17 in the whole of 2025.

Reuters