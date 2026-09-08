Nicaragua challenges Germany at World Court over arms for Israel

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By Stephanie Van den Berg

The Hague — Nicaragua told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday that Germany’s arms exports to Israel violate the 1948 Genocide Convention and humanitarian law and urged the court to allow its case against Berlin to continue.

Germany suspended weapons exports to Israel for a few months in 2025, but they have since resumed. It is Israel’s second-biggest weapons supplier after the US.

A US-backed ceasefire since October 2025 halted large-scale fighting, which had devastated Gaza, but has not ended Israeli strikes.

Speaking on behalf of Nicaragua, ambassador Carlos José Argüello Gómez said Berlin should have been aware there was a “serious risk that acts that could amount to genocide were being committed by Israel” and should have used all reasonable measures to prevent genocide under the Genocide Convention.

Nicaragua and Germany are both signatories to the Genocide Convention, which includes an obligation on states to act to prevent possible genocide, but it is unusual for the court to hear cases where neither party is directly involved in the conflict at the heart of it.

Hamas attack

Israel rejects the genocide allegations as politically motivated and says its military campaign has targeted militant group Hamas, whose attack on Israel triggered the war in October 2023.

On Monday, Germany asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to throw out the case because it argued the court lacked jurisdiction on various procedural grounds.

Nicaragua on Tuesday dismissed Berlin’s argument that it was unclear whether a dispute existed when the case was filed, pointing to communications with the foreign ministry and press statements.

Nicaragua’s case builds on the one South Africa brought against Israel over alleged genocide. In an interim ruling in 2024, the ICJ said it was plausible Israel had violated some rights guaranteed under the Genocide Convention during its assault on Gaza. However, that case is not expected to be heard in full until late 2029.

A ruling on Germany’s objection to jurisdiction is expected later this year. Even if the case can continue, it is expected to take years before a final ruling on the merits.