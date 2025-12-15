Ramokgopa names seven international bidders for initial transmission projects
Adani, State Grid and Cobra among those selected; local firms to come in later phases
KZN legislature disrupted as Ntuli narrowly survives no-confidence vote in 39-40 split
Market-friendly MTBPS and country’s removal from FATF greylist add to positive mood
The DA contends that a secret investigation into the docking of Russian vessel Lady R undermines the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.
The SA Reserve Bank has partially relaxed its requirements for income sent abroad
CMSA says provincial austerity is hollowing out South Africa's specialist pipeline
SPONSORED | Softswiss 2026 iGaming Trends Report reveals that a safe, transparent, and trustworthy betting environment is the foundation of long-term profitability
SPONSORED | MTN Group CFO and JSE CEO agree that digital highways are the foundation on which financial inclusion is built
Final inquiry report to be made public as interim findings remain confidential
Crackdown targets mislabelled honey as industry warns of growing import-driven fraud
Parliament pushes back against Malatsi over EEIPs and telecoms empowerment rules
Shopping centres report annualised trading density growth of 5.5%, well ahead of CPI
Industry warns staged consignments allow duty-free imports to bypass local protection
Trade uncertainty, cheap US chicken imports deepen pressure on local poultry producers
The Texan/Louisiana refineries in the US are designed for Venezuela’s heavy crude
China and Middle East ties offer new trade prospects for SA
Menzi Simelane’s credibility is under fire in the prosecutions director selection process