WATCH | How will the conflict in the Middle East impact SA? BLSA answers

Business Day TV spoke to Busi Mavuso, CEO of BLSA

Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso. (Masi Losi)

South Africa’s macroeconomic outlook is rosy, driven by the commodity supercycle. Business confidence is also at its highest level since the pandemic with structural reforms in key sectors under way, but the pace of GDP growth remains subdued. Business Day TV spoke to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, about whether we will eventually see the optimism translate into real growth.

