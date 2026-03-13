WATCH | How will the conflict in the Middle East impact SA? BLSA answers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s macroeconomic outlook is rosy, driven by the commodity supercycle. Business confidence is also at its highest level since the pandemic with structural reforms in key sectors under way, but the pace of GDP growth remains subdued. Business Day TV spoke to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, about whether we will eventually see the optimism translate into real growth.