WATCH | The future of news in the age of AI and digital influencers

Story audio is generated using AI
South Africans are increasingly turning to online influencers and artificial intelligence platforms for their news, highlighting a major shift in how audiences consume information.
As audiences shift away from traditional media, newsrooms are also facing growing pressure to adapt to artificial intelligence and its impact on journalism.
Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza unpacks what these trends mean for the future of journalism and media consumption.
Business Day
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