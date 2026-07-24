WATCH | SA’s reform momentum turns negative for the first time

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South Africa’s structural reform programme has hit a stumbling block. According to Business Leadership South Africa’s (BLSA) Reform Tracker, reform momentum turned negative for the first time since the index was launched in 2024, with the tracker slipping 0.6% in the second quarter to 71.1.

While government continues to receive recognition for its reform agenda, BLSA warns that progress in key areas such as energy, transport and logistics is slowing, raising concerns about the country’s ability to unlock faster economic growth, attract investment and improve competitiveness.

Business Day TV sat down with BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso to take a closer look at where reforms are losing steam, and what government and the private sector need to do to get the programme back on track.