Spar cuts debt by 40% amid European disposals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spar cut net debt to R5.4bn from R9.1bn, primarily due to the strategic disposals of Switzerland and Poland and improved working capital management. File photo.

A better second half helped Spar lift its full-year earnings as the group managed to cut its debt by 40%.

However, no dividend was declared for the period as Spar believes it is prudent and in the best interest of shareholders to continue to de-gear the balance sheet to a more sustainable level.

Revenue for continuing operations for the 52 weeks ended September increased 1.6% to R132.4bn, after the second half’s revenue grew by 3.5%, a significant improvement on first half, it said on Monday.

Grocery and liquor volumes strengthened and retailer engagement programmes continued to support loyalty which, at the end of October 2025, was stable at 78.6% from the prior period’s 79.2%, it said.

Gross profit increased 3.3% to R14.2bn, reflecting disciplined price and promotion management, continued supply chain efficiency and more effective category management.

HEPS from continuing operations declined to 768.9c from 896c a year ago.

The group cut net debt to R5.4bn from R9.1bn, primarily due to the strategic disposals of Switzerland and Poland and improved working capital management.

The group has now substantially concluded its European strategic exits and continued to make progress on the disposal of AWG, which was an ongoing process, it said.

The group enters the 2026 financial year with improved financial resilience, streamlined operations and a clearer set of execution priorities, it said.

“Management will continue to implement a risk-controlled SAP rollout designed to safeguard supply chain stability and franchise continuity, ensuring minimal operational disruption,” it said.

“Margin restoration in Southern Africa remains a priority, underpinned by targeted retailer programmes, category optimisation and cost discipline.”

The group would continue to simplify its capital structure to reduce interest drag, normalise the tax burden and enhance free cash generation, it added.