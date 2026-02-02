MC Mining suspends KwaZulu-Natal coal mine amid jobs cut plans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MC Mining has approved the temporary suspension of mining and processing operations at its Uitkomst Colliery in KwaZulu-Natal, citing continued operational underperformance and sustained cash losses.

In a statement on Monday, the company said its board has approved, in principle, the suspension of operations from March 1, subject to statutory, labour and regulatory processes. The company said the suspension will involve employee retrenchments, “which will be carried out in line with labour legislation”.

The miner said the operation will be placed into hibernation, under which mining and processing activities will be halted while the mining right and core infrastructure are retained, allowing the company to reassess options for the asset.

The decision follows a review of Uitkomst’s operational and financial performance. The company said that despite turnaround initiatives implemented in 2025 the mine continued to experience operational underperformance and sustained cash losses.

MC Mining said the suspension is intended to limit further cash outflows and that it does not constitute a permanent closure. “It does not involve relinquishing the mining right and does not signal an intention to place the operation into liquidation or business rescue,” the miner said.

Uitkomst Colliery produces thermal and metallurgical coal for domestic and export markets. The operation has struggled in recent quarters with lower coal output, falling sales volumes and rising costs per tonne.

In its quarterly update last week, MC Mining reported a sharp year-on-year decline in coal extracted from the mine and in high-grade coal sold. The company attributed the performance to lower mining volumes and an ageing fleet while weaker thermal coal prices reduced revenue.

The miner said the hibernation process will be carried out in a structured and compliant manner, including measures to secure assets and maintain environmental and social compliance during the suspension period.

The suspension comes as MC Mining continues construction at its Makhado coal project in Limpopo. In its quarterly update last week, the company said construction at Makhado — a hard-coking and thermal coal project — continues to advance, with key milestones achieved during the quarter. Start-up testing of the plant is scheduled for March. A 14km power line is under construction to supply electricity to the site.