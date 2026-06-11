JSE lifts Wesizwe Platinum’s suspension

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The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has lifted the year-long suspension of Wesizwe Platinum, the miner said on Thursday.

The lifting of the suspension is with immediate effect and shareholders will be able to resume trading in their securities.

“The board would like to thank shareholders for their patience and continued support throughout the period of suspension,” the company said.

The JSE suspended Wesizwe’s listing on June 3 last year for the Chinese state-owned company’s failure to publish its audited annual financial statements for the 2024 financial year within the four months set out in the bourse’s listing requirements.

Last month the company published its results for the year to end-December 2025 and its integrated annual report. It said then it intended to formally engage with the JSE regarding the process to lift the suspension of its listing.

The group’s Chinese consortium shareholder comprises Jinchuan Mining and the China-Africa Development Fund.

Jinchuan, controlled by the Chinese government, is one of the world’s leading producers of nickel and cobalt, with exposure to copper and platinum group metals (PGM) as well.

Wesizwe’s Bakubung mine in the PGM-rich Bushveld Complex is in the early stages of production after delays, caused in part by technical glitches at its processing plant and Covid-19 in 2020.

The construction of the mine started in 2011 and was initially scheduled to come into full production in late 2020 before the pandemic threw a spanner in the works, followed by community protests.

In 2024, the company scrambled to contain a cyberattack on its operations which exposed its finance, legal, procurement and human resources functions, including personal information.

Earlier this month Wesziwe announced it is revising its strategy and will restructure operations at Bakubung platinum mine, which may affect nearly 500 employees.

Wesizwe said last week Bakubung Minerals will begin consultations in terms of section 189A of the Labour Relations Act with organised labour and other stakeholders regarding the restructuring of its operations.

It said this follows a decision by the board to discontinue the company’s 1-million tonnes per annum production strategy with immediate effect.

With Kabelo Khumalo