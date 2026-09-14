‘16-hour days’ | G4S security guards allege exploitation across Sub-Saharan Africa

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G4S guards in South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda allegedly work long shifts in harsh environments, often without adequate safety equipment or basic provisions. Picture:

Poor working conditions, excessive hours and poverty wages are among the allegations facing G4S, one of the world’s largest private security employers, across its operations in South Africa, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

A scathing report by global trade union federation UNI Global Union states that security guards across Sub-Saharan Africa protecting mines, embassies and wealthy residences are struggling to afford food, healthcare and school fees and are forced to rely on money lenders at high interest rates, thereby becoming trapped in debt.

The allegations add to scrutiny G4S has already faced in South Africa after the escape of convicted prisoner Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein, which the company was contracted to secure at the time. The Legal Resources Centre has also accused the firm of widespread human rights violations and systemic abuse at the facility.

Across the three countries, employees described excessive working hours and unpaid overtime, with some in Uganda reporting shifts of up to 36 hours. Others said they had turned to informal lenders to cover basic living costs.

The report is based on interviews with G4S workers at 10 worksites in South Africa, the DRC and Uganda, conducted by union researchers.

In South Africa, guards said the long hours extend beyond their official shifts.

“In South Africa, guards are only paid for time at the post. The 12-hour shift excludes commuting to remote mines, compulsory parades and long waits for transport home. Some leave home at 4am and return at 8pm or later, making for workdays of up to 16 hours,” the report says.

In response to questions from Business Day about the allegations, G4S said it was committed to respecting the human rights of its employees and prioritising their health, safety and wellbeing.

“Allegations of labour malpractice or conduct that falls short of our high standards are taken extremely seriously and will be reviewed promptly and appropriately addressed,” it said.

Independent review

“Unfortunately … the report was the first time G4S became aware of these specific allegations. G4S has commissioned an independent review into the assertions made in the report.”

In the DRC, workers are said to be on duty for 12 hours or longer, often without breaks. Guards said the long hours left them exhausted and stressed, with some describing periods of depression and feeling exploited.

One DRC worker, identified in the report as Yosephu, said: “My salary only partially covers my needs. It covers food, which means just one meal a day for me and my family.”

In Uganda, guards reported stark pay differences despite working under identical base contracts, with those at embassies and wealthy residences earning several times more. Pay for ordinary guarding duties has not increased in a decade. Some guards said low pay left them going without food during shifts.

One South African worker, cited in the report under a pseudonym, described the difficulty of making ends meet: “On payday I should be happy. My family should be happy. But when I get home, my kids say, ‘Daddy, it’s payday — what are you going to do for us?’ And I’m thinking: what can I give them? Because I’ve got nothing.”

Female guards in Uganda reported sexual exploitation for access to better-paid postings, with some managers allegedly demanding sexual favours or money in exchange for promotions.

“To get deployed on a premium site — the bosses give you that opportunity after they have slept with you; this is most common,” one employee said.

Some of the hazardous conditions included posts without electricity, running water or toilets. In South Africa, guards also reported extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 44°C, while heavy bullet-proof vests left some feeling dizzy.

“Guards in South Africa and the DRC work long shifts in harsh environments, often without adequate safety equipment or basic provisions. They face extreme temperatures and exposure to mining dust and chemicals, while some are forced to cover PPE [personal protective equipment] costs from already low wages,” the report says.

Some workers at mining sites in the DRC are paid about half the legal minimum wage.

“An internal G4S memo reviewed by the research team appears to show that when the government raised the minimum wage, the company applied the increase only where clients agreed to fund it,” says the report.

It also describes severe, frequent violence against guards in the DRC, particularly at mining sites, where workers were often alone and unarmed when armed intruders attacked. Help could take up to 45 minutes to arrive, if at all, while guards reported being chased, pelted with rocks and beaten.

In South Africa, guards at mining sites sometimes receive a risk allowance. But the report finds that at one mine, G4S reduced the allowance each time the regulated minimum wage increased, effectively leaving guards’ take-home pay largely unchanged.

The report also raises concerns about a company share scheme linked to the Broad-Based BEE Act in South Africa, which aims to broaden black ownership and participation in the economy.

Guards said they did not receive the dividends they expected, while a relevant authority found the arrangement amounted to ownership in name only. Workers who raised concerns reported being suspended or dismissed.

Business Day