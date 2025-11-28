PODCAST | ⁠Effects of G20 on South African investor perceptions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The importance of SA’s G20 presidency on improving investment flows to the region is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Romeo Kumalo, co-founder of LLH Capital.

The discussion focuses on how South Africa’s G20 presidency can and is reshaping global investor interest in emerging markets.

LLH is an investment firm specialising in technology and artificial intelligence (AI)-backed businesses, with a particular focus on the financial services and telecommunications sectors in emerging markets.

Kumalo argues that this window, created by policy momentum, demographic tailwinds and sector fundamentals, presents one of the most strategic opportunities for investors in years.

He emphasises shifting the narrative from Africa being the “dark continent” to a major economic possibility.

He notes that Africa requires about “R100bn per annum just in infrastructure investment”, and that the G20 creates a platform to attract this necessary global capital.

The former Vodacom executive characterises financial inclusion on the continent as a $500bn opportunity.

LLH is currently raising a $200m fund with a focus on AI, fintech, telecommunications and technology infrastructure investment.

Kumalo details the opportunity for investors looking to capitalise on Africa’s potential. That said, the fund is not restricted to investments on the continent.

Through the discussion, Kumalo outlines the G20 opportunity; shifting perceptions around Africa; tech investment in the region, and an outlook for 2026.

LLH was an early backer of microfinancing firm Optasia, which recently had one of the largest IPOs on the JSE in recent history.

Producer: Demi Buzo

• Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.