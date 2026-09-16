Economy shows tentative August recovery after tough second quarter

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South Africa’s economic activity ticked up in August, offering some signs of resilience after a difficult second quarter. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/Business Day

By Stella Mapenzauswa

South Africa’s economic activity ticked up in August, offering some signs of resilience after a difficult second quarter, though renewed pressure from international oil prices, subdued investment and persistent uncertainty are still weighing on the outlook.

National payments utility PayInc’s economic index edged up 0.8% month on month to 103.8 points in August, following an upwardly revised 0.6% (previously 0.3%) increase in July. It was 2.7% higher than a year earlier.

This follows a challenging second quarter, when GDP contracted for the first time since the third quarter of 2024, with weaknesses concentrated in the trade, manufacturing and mining sectors, according to Stats SA.

“The improvement in July and August is encouraging and suggests the economy could return to growth in the third quarter, though probably at a moderate pace,” independent economist Elize Kruger said.

“However, the economy is by no means out of the woods, with renewed fuel price pressures and continued uncertainty posing downside risks. Uncertainty tends to make businesses more cautious about investment, expenditure and expanding their workforces.”

The weak second-quarter GDP figure will complicate the South African Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision next week as it weighs the impact of higher fuel prices caused by the US-Iran conflict, which have eroded households’ purchasing power and confidence and pushed inflation well above the 3% target.

Renewed tensions in the Middle East have pushed international oil prices back to around $107 per barrel, raising the prospect of another significant increase in domestic fuel prices in October, PayInc said.

“With economic growth expected to remain subdued and inflation elevated, Sarb’s monetary policy committee faces a difficult interest rate decision next week,” said Kruger.