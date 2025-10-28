Changan unleashes full range of cars in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Changan Hunter REEV is a new bakkie segment contender with a hybrid electric engine.

Chinese automotive brand Changan has announced the availability and pricing of its full range of cars in SA. The range includes the CS75 Pro crossover SUV, Alsvin sedan and Hunter Turbo diesel and Hunter REEV double-cab bakkies.

Changan said the Alsvin sedan is hallmarked by a spacious cabin and thoughtful features including a sunroof and reverse camera in the entry-level sedan. It is aimed at rivals such as the Honda Amaze, Kia Pegas and Volkswagen Polo. The manual version is powered by a 1.4l engine with 74kW and 135Nm and the automatic gets a 1.5l motor with 78kW and 145Nm.

Alsvin 1.4l Manual Alsvin - R238,000

Alsvin 1.5L Auto - R271,200

Entrepreneurs in the e-hailing sector have a new option to consider in the Changan Alsvin (CHANGAN SA)

CS75 Pro

The CS75 Pro SUV is offered with both five and seven-seater guise. A refined and spacious interior is promised with intelligent tech features and safety systems. All the four models on sale are powered by a turbo 1.5l engine producing 138kW and 300Nm and a seven-speed automatic.

CS75 Pro - R429,900

CS75 CS seven-seater - R449,900

CS75 Pro CE 5-seater - R474,900

Changan CS75 Pro CE 7-seater - R499,900

The Changan Hunter Turbo Diesel double cab enters the SA market with a starting price under R450,000 (CHANGAN SA)

Hunter Turbo Diesel

Changan enters the contentious double-cab bakkie segment with Hunter Turbo Diesel powered by 2.0 turbo engine, 2WD and 4WD underpinnings ready for work or adventure.

Hunter 2WD Manual - R449,900

Hunter 4WD Automatic - R569,900

Hunter REEV

Whereas the base Hunter is aimed as a budget work and play horse, the Hunter REEV (Range Extended Electric Vehicle) is a lifestyle option 4X4. Outputs are 200kW and 470Nm with a claimed 1,000km driving range. The Hunter REEV launches as a single model offering and is sold for R799,900.

All models are sold standard with a five-year/150,000km warranty.