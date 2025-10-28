Changan unleashes full range of cars in SA

Chinese automotive brand Changan has announced the availability and pricing of its full range of cars in SA. The range includes the CS75 Pro crossover SUV, Alsvin sedan and Hunter Turbo diesel and Hunter REEV double-cab bakkies.
Changan said the Alsvin sedan is hallmarked by a spacious cabin and thoughtful features including a sunroof and reverse camera in the entry-level sedan. It is aimed at rivals such as the Honda Amaze, Kia Pegas and Volkswagen Polo. The manual version is powered by a 1.4l engine with 74kW and 135Nm and the automatic gets a 1.5l motor with 78kW and 145Nm.
Alsvin 1.4l Manual Alsvin - R238,000
Alsvin 1.5L Auto - R271,200
CS75 Pro
The CS75 Pro SUV is offered with both five and seven-seater guise. A refined and spacious interior is promised with intelligent tech features and safety systems. All the four models on sale are powered by a turbo 1.5l engine producing 138kW and 300Nm and a seven-speed automatic.
CS75 Pro - R429,900
CS75 CS seven-seater - R449,900
CS75 Pro CE 5-seater - R474,900
Changan CS75 Pro CE 7-seater - R499,900
Hunter Turbo Diesel
Changan enters the contentious double-cab bakkie segment with Hunter Turbo Diesel powered by 2.0 turbo engine, 2WD and 4WD underpinnings ready for work or adventure.
Hunter 2WD Manual - R449,900
Hunter 4WD Automatic - R569,900
Hunter REEV
Whereas the base Hunter is aimed as a budget work and play horse, the Hunter REEV (Range Extended Electric Vehicle) is a lifestyle option 4X4. Outputs are 200kW and 470Nm with a claimed 1,000km driving range. The Hunter REEV launches as a single model offering and is sold for R799,900.
All models are sold standard with a five-year/150,000km warranty.