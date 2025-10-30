Antonio Filosa’s turnaround efforts lift Stellantis revenues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Carmaker Stellantis on Thursday reported a 13% year-on-year increase in revenue for the third quarter, marking the first top-line growth after seven quarters, in an initial vindication of new CEO Antonio Filosa’s turnaround efforts.

The Franco-Italian-US company also said it estimated an impact from US tariff policies in place as of October 30 of about €1bn for 2025, compared to a previous estimate of between €1bn and €1.5bn.

In the July-September period, net revenues at Stellantis amounted to €37.2bn, mostly driven by strong performances in its main markets, North America and Europe.

The result was in line with a Reuters’ poll of analysts.

Since he was installed in June, Filosa has battled to reverse a sales decline in the US and cut excess vehicle inventories at dealers in North America, which had led to the ousting of former boss Carlos Tavares at the end of last year.

Earlier this month, Stellantis said it would invest $13bn to boost production in the US and counter tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Filosa has announced other bold moves, including booking billions of euros of pre-tax charges in the first half, bringing back popular models such as the Jeep Cherokee SUV, and refocusing towards hybrid and petrol vehicles after a previous hard push towards electrification.

“Commercial progress continues,” the company said in a statement, adding that by the end of the third quarter six new models had been introduced out of 10 planned launches for 2025.

Stellantis reiterated its forecasts for increased net revenue and cash flow generation in the second half of 2025, as well as for low-single digit adjusted operating income margin in the period.

It said the company expected to book charges in the second half from changes to its strategic and product plans as well as from a review of its warranty estimation process, but these were not expected to affect forecasts.

Guidance for the second half, however, assumed no disruptions or shortages in the current supply chain scenario, Stellantis said, while the global industry is grappling with a deepening semiconductor supply crunch stemming from US-China trade war-related issues at Dutch firm Nexperia.

Trump said on Thursday he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping to trim tariffs on China in exchange for Beijing cracking down on the illicit fentanyl trade, resuming US soybean purchases and keeping rare-earths exports flowing.

Reuters