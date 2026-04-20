Mercedes-Benz electrifies C-Class with 800km-range EV

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Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its first electric C‑Class as a rival to the BMW i3.

With a distinctive, coupé-like design and an illuminated grille, the Benz is initially available as the top-of-the-range C400 4Matic model with all-wheel drive and a range of up to 762km on the WLTP cycle.

It has two motors: the main one at the back, with a front motor that acts as a booster and disengages when not needed. A one-box braking system optimises the recovery of braking energy, increasing the range.

Additional electric C-Class models with rear-wheel and all-wheel drive will follow in 2027, with one variant to offer an expected range of up to 800km.

The range-topping C400 4Matic launched this week has outputs of 360kW and 800Nm, for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 4 seconds and a 210km/h top speed. The 94kWh battery can be recharged for a 325km range in just 10 minutes, thanks to 800V technology.

Apart from its pollution-free credentials and peppy pace, the electric C-Class is also the sportiest version yet built, according to Mercedes-Benz (not counting the AMG models, presumably).

Mercedes says the battery-powered C-Class offers S‑Class-like ride comfort, thanks to optional Airmatic air suspension and rear-axle steering.

The rear-axle steering improves high-speed handling stability while reducing the low-speed turning circle. The Airmatic is a predictive system that electrically adjusts damping just before encountering long speed bumps, using Car-to-X information from Mercedes cars driving ahead, transmitted in real time to the Mercedes‑Benz cloud.

The largest infotainment screen yet used in a C-Class. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

With its purpose-built electric architecture, electric C-Class has a wheelbase 97mm longer than the conventionally powered models and provides more interior room. There is also more luggage space, with the 470l boot complemented by a front boot (frunk) adding a further 101l.

The eye-catching coupé design includes a new iconic grille with a wide chrome frame, a smoked glass-look mesh structure and an integrated central star. The headlamps have a star design and the grille can be illuminated. With the optional hands-free access, the electric sedan features flush door handles.

Inside, the battery-powered C-Class blends analogue and digital aesthetics in a vegan interior with high-quality materials. An optional Sky Control panoramic roof has 162 illuminated stars that take on the colour of the selected ambient lighting. The roof’s glass surface can be switched between transparent and opaque.

The 39.1-inch infotainment screen is the largest yet in a C‑Class, and the car can be ordered with an MBUX Superscreen that combines three screens under a large, continuous glass surface. Various functions can be operated in conversational style via an AI assistant.

The battery-powered sedan has a sporty, coupé-like appearance. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

An AI-driven supercomputer powers the MBUX system and the MB.Drive driving and parking assistance systems. The latter includes a new reversing function that enables the vehicle to automatically reverse along part of the route it has just driven.

From Distronic and MB.Drive assistance to the Pre‑Safe curve function, the electric C‑Class offers comprehensive active and passive safety features, as well as augmented reality navigation borrowed from the S‑Class and EQS.

Mercedes South Africa is looking at launching the electric C-Class locally in 2027.