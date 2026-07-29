US tariffs drive Lamborghini profit lower despite record sales revenue

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The Lamborghini Revuelto. Lamborghini said its revenue performance was better than that of its reference market, which contracted 7.7% over the period due to US tariffs on imported cars and their parts, geopolitical instability and a weak Chinese market. Picture:

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Lamborghini, the Italian manufacturer of sports cars, reported a more than 8% drop in its half-year operating profit on Wednesday, reflecting sector-wide fragility spurred by tariffs and the conflict in the Middle East.

The Volkswagen-owned luxury brand’s operating profit was €395m in the first half of 2026, versus €431m a year ago. The operating margin fell to 22.7% from 26.5% in the same period last year.

“The negative impact of the increase in US tariffs, introduced last year, and adverse exchange rate fluctuations affected the performance,” said Lamborghini CFO Paolo Poma.

The carmaker’s revenue grew 7.4% to €1.74bn, even though it delivered 4.6% fewer vehicles — 5,422 — than a year earlier.

Lamborghini said its revenue performance was better than that of its reference market, which contracted 7.7% over the period due to US tariffs on imported cars and their parts, geopolitical instability and a weak Chinese market.

“Even amid growing volatility in global markets, Lamborghini has demonstrated its resilience, posting the highest revenue in its history,” CEO Stephan Winkelmann told reporters.

Earlier in July, Volkswagen scrapped its sales growth target for 2026 after posting a 9.5% fall in its second-quarter operating profit.

Reuters