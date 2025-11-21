SA and US discuss G20 participation as world leaders arrive in Joburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

World leaders have started arriving in Joburg ahead of this weekend’s two-day G20 Leaders Summit as the South African presidency holds last-minute talks with Washington over the US’s role in the gathering.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim were among those who have arrived since Thursday as Pretoria pushes to secure full participation despite geopolitical rifts.

The US has told South African officials that its boycott of the summit remains in place, despite Washington requesting that Marc Dillard, the US embassy’s chargé d’affaires in Pretoria, oversee the ceremonial handover at the close of the meeting.

The US will take the G20 presidency next year and the handover ceremony usually takes place at the conclusion of the summit.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives for the G20 summit. (gci)

“We have received notice from the US, a notice which we are still in discussions with them over, about a change of mind, about participating in one shape or form or other in the summit,” President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters during the South Africa-EU trilateral meeting on Thursday.

“The US is a member of the G20, they are an original member of the G20, so they have the right to be here,” Ramaphosa said. “And all we are seeking to do is looking at the practicalities ... for them to participate.”

European commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European council president António Costa met Ramaphosa on Thursday in Johannesburg and expressed support for South Africa’s G20 agenda.

In the diplomatic note sent to South Africa this week, the US also requested several of its officials based at the US embassy in Pretoria be given access to official discussions to be held at the Nasrec expo centre in Johannesburg.

It says Dillard “will participate in the G20 presidency handover ceremony as part of the closing session on November 23”.

Ramaphosa has pushed back, saying South Africa will not permit a junior diplomat to preside over the symbolic transfer that concludes the premier gathering of world leaders.

“The president will not hand over to a chargé d’affaires,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

