WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation following the G20 summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night following South Africa’s G20 presidency, culminating in the leaders’ summit in Johannesburg on November 22-23.

His office said in a brief statement on Sunday that Ramaphosa’s address will start at 7pm.

Ramaphosa has hailed the country’s successful G20 presidency. Last Monday, he wrote: “This is the first time that the G20 has been hosted on African soil. Recognising the importance of this milestone, we have placed Africa’s growth and development at the heart of the G20’s agenda.”

Ramaphosa urged leaders to close ranks around multilateralism and equal participation in response to the US’s decision to boycott the G20 leaders’ summit and to not invite South Africa to the 2026 G20 summit in Miami.

The boycott was over discredited claims by President Donald Trump that South Africa’s white minority is under threat, among other issues.

Watch: