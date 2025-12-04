South Africa’s G20 role dims as Poland steps in

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pretoria’s participation in the 2026 Group of 20 (G20) appears set to be more subdued after the US department of state confirmed it will exclude South Africa from the G20 2026 summit and invite Poland instead.

“About this time next year, the UK will be taking over the G20 presidency. We will be able to engage meaningfully and substantively over what really matters to the rest of the world. For now, we will take a commercial break until we resume normal programming,” President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, wrote on social media on Wednesday.

For 2026, South Africa is part of the G20 troika along with the US and the UK, which will hold the presidency in 2027.

The US has repeated the discredited notion of a “white genocide” in South Africa as a reason behind its unilateral decision to exclude the country from the G20. It follows the conclusion of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg last month, when leaders of the world’s largest economies affirmed multilateralism and vowed to support the US for 2026.

The decision, made public by US secretary of state Marco Rubio, follows a boycott by Washington of the recent summit and a diplomatic row over the ceremonial hand-off of the G20 presidency. South Africa handed over the presidency of the G20 at the end of November in a low-key ceremony at the head offices of the department of international relations and co-operation.

South Africa is a founding member of the G20 and the move by the US is the first for the bloc, which accounts for the world’s largest economies. The G20 under the US presidency is set to deviate from SA, with Washington reducing the number of working groups.

“Under [US] President [Donald] Trump’s leadership, the G20 will use four working groups to achieve progress on three key themes: removing regulatory burdens, unlocking affordable and secure energy supply chains, and pioneering new technologies and innovation,” Rubio wrote in a statement.

The decision by the US about South Africa follows months of limited US participation in the G20 process during SA’s presidency. Washington skipped many working-group meetings and withdrew from chairing the sustainable-finance workstream, prompting Italy to take over, Business Day understands.

The first G20 sherpas meeting for the US’ 2026 presidency is scheduled for December 15, to which South Africa has not been invited.

International relations director-general Zane Dangor told MPs in parliament on Wednesday that the non-invitation of SA was a breach of protocol.

“Guest countries get invited. South Africa is a member of the G20 and our participation shouldn’t be dependent on whether the presidency seeks to invite a member or not,” Dangor said.