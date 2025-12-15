News

Botswana probes reports of youths drawn into Russia’s war in Ukraine

Two young men allegedly misled by recruitment scheme as government seeks verification and repatriation

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Botswana's President Duma Boko. File photo.
Botswana's President Duma Boko. File photo. (REUTERS/Thalefang Charles)

The Botswana government says it is verifying information that two of its citizens, aged 19 and 20, fell victim to a deceptive recruitment process that resulted in them fighting on the front lines of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The men were allegedly led to believe they would participate in a short-term military school training programme in Russia.

“In light of these accounts, the ministry, through diplomatic channels and in consultation with law enforcement authorities, is engaged in this matter to ascertain the authenticity of the reports and establish the whereabouts and condition of the two young men to facilitate their repatriation,” the foreign affairs department said.

The Botswana government cautioned its youth to be careful of dubious international recruitment schemes.

“The youth are encouraged to remain vigilant and to engage relevant authorities, including Botswana diplomatic missions, to verify the authenticity of questionable recruitment proposals.”

This comes after a group of South Africans were lured to Russia under the pretext of training before serving as security personnel for the MK party and allegations that young women were being lured to work at a factory that makes drones.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Ramaphosa to release final Madlanga report, withholds interim findings

2

KZN vote could topple IFP premier and collapse coalition government

3

Agoa uncertainty adds fresh strain to South Africa’s poultry industry

4

Renewable energy industry urges overhaul of Sars staged-consignments policy

5

Good news already priced into markets, investors urged to be cautious