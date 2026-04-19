SAPS to investigate explosive corruption claims by suspended Mpumalanga commissioner

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The SAPS will investigate serious allegations made by suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela, including claims that national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is protecting corrupt officers.

Speaking to the SABC, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the SAPS will first seek full details of the allegations before determining a way forward.

“We will consult the general; we will consult internally, obviously, with our legal department and so on. But most importantly, we need to then get hold of the details from the general so that all those allegations must be investigated so that we discover the truth, and if there’s anything wrong, then decisive action might be [taken] against those accused,” said Mathe.

Manamela made the claims during a media briefing in Mbombela on Sunday, where she alleged she had been sidelined for acting against corruption in the police.

She claimed her suspension came while she was taking action against officers allegedly involved in extortion and corruption and said attempts to seek intervention from Masemola were unsuccessful.

Manamela also alleged interference by former police minister Bheki Cele.

She said Cele had, during the ANC’s January 8 celebrations in 2024, pushed for the arrest of a former Mpumalanga MEC without evidence and became upset when she did not comply.

She further alleged Cele’s interference in the Hillary Gardee murder case.

Among her claims were:

a provincial task team investigating serious crimes was disbanded after her suspension;

there was alleged interference in political cases, illegal mining and kidnappings;

senior leadership failed to act on corruption concerns; and

that Masemola shielded corrupt officials and was linked to allegations of a bribe involving Bobby Motaung.

Mathe said the allegations are being taken seriously but must be properly tested through formal processes.

“We have been following the press briefing, and the general is making serious allegations that cannot be taken lightly and ignored,” she said.

“Let’s first state that any allegations of misconduct, wrongdoing, interference with a criminal or political or any organisational failure are treated by the SAPS with the utmost seriousness, irrespective of the rank or position of those involved.”

She added that SAPS would rely on formal investigative channels before making further pronouncements.

“The matters raised must be subjected to the appropriate investigative processes, because first, we must establish the facts. We can only elaborate further or state a way forward once we are in possession of the detailed dossier from the general.

“Where necessary, independent oversight bodies will be reached by the SAPS to ensure impartiality and public confidence in the process. SAPS remains committed to upholding discipline, protecting our institutional integrity and ensuring that any wrongs, if proven, is dealt with decisively and in accordance with the law,” she said.

“It’s important to also assure South Africans that we are still on the ground, we are still policing, and we are still serving them. We have noted the serious allegations made, but we need to get hold of the details to move forward.”

Manamela’s latest claims come after a protracted legal and disciplinary saga.

She was suspended in February 2023 on charges including alleged abuse of power, maladministration, nepotism and mismanagement of funds.

She successfully challenged that suspension in the high court, which ruled it was procedurally unlawful.

After her return, acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi vacated the position.

However, new allegations were later brought against her, including claims she insulted colleagues, abused state vehicles and illegally installed CCTV cameras at provincial headquarters.

She was suspended again on June 14 2023, and lost her subsequent court challenge.

TimesLIVE