WATCH | How purpose-built residences are helping University of the Free State students succeed

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New DBSA-backed residences enable University of the Free State students to live safely, study effectively and participate fully in campus life.

Access to safe, affordable student accommodation can be the difference between simply enrolling at university and having the opportunity to succeed.

At the University of the Free State (UFS), the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) helped make that opportunity a reality by financing the development of purpose-built student residences that delivered 520 additional beds across its Bloemfontein and Qwaqwa campuses.

The development formed part of Phase 3 of the university’s long-term Student Residence Project, which responds to growing enrolment and the increasing demand for quality student housing.

The residences provide students with a secure, modern and supportive living environment that enables them to focus on their studies while reducing the challenges associated with long commutes, unsafe accommodation and limited access to campus resources.

Designed with sustainability in mind, they incorporate environmentally responsible features that improve operational efficiency while creating comfortable spaces that support student wellbeing and long-term institutional resilience.

Watch the video below to learn more about the design of UFS’s purpose-built residences and their impact on students’ lives:

The UFS project forms part of the department of higher education & training’s Student Housing Infrastructure Programme (Ship), a national initiative that aims to expand access to safe, affordable and quality student accommodation while improving academic success across South Africa.

Through Ship, the DBSA plays a catalytic role in planning, financing and implementing infrastructure that strengthens the country’s higher education sector while contributing to broader socio-economic development by supporting local economic activity during construction.

Ultimately, the DBSA’s investment in UFS’s Student Residence Project represents more than new buildings. It is an investment in opportunity, academic success and the next generation of graduates who will help shape South Africa’s future.

Because when students have a safe place to live, they have a stronger foundation to learn, thrive and succeed.

This article was sponsored by the DBSA.