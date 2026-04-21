Law

Fannie Masemola to be joined by Matlala, 15 others in May as case is postponed

Masemola appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday

Sinesipho Schrieber

Sinesipho Schrieber

Journalist

Gen Fannie Masemola in the dock at Pretoria magistrate's court. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday facing charges of breaching the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in relation to a R360m police tender.

The tender was awarded to attempted murder-accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s company Medicare24 in 2024.

Masemola has been charged for breaching section 38 of the PFMA which requires an accounting officer to maintain effective and transparent systems of financial and risk management and internal control.

The top cop will now be joined in the criminal case against Matlala and 12 police officers facing fraud and corruption charges in relation to the tender.

State advocate Santhos Manilall told the court on Tuesday the investigation against Masemola was at an advanced stage, with the state still to analyse bank statements and finalise the probe.

“The investigation against Masemola is at an advanced stage, save for certain aspects of the financial investigation that have to be completed, and the delay is because we are waiting for bank statements,” he said.

“The state asks that the accused be joined to the matter against Mr Vusimusi Matlala and 15 others.”

The case was postponed to May 13 and the next time Masemola appears will be alongside Matlala and 15 others.

fannie masemola

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