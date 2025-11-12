PODCAST: Renewal? Seriously? How does the ANC cook with rotten eggs?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Veteran ANC leader Mathews Phosa, a former ANC treasurer-general and Mpumalanga premier, tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that he doesn’t take talk of renewal in the ANC seriously. It’s spin, he says. “The election of 2024 showed that [the ANC] has died from 57% to 40%. If you think that was bad, as we stand now, it is going to go down to 26% unless something traumatic happens ... there’s too much spin. When you say want to renew, what are you renewing? You’re not going to take rotten eggs and think that tomorrow they’ll make a good omelette.”