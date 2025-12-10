BRUCE VON MALTITZ: The WhatsApp customer experience shift

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WhatsApp can’t be seen as just a trend for South African organisations. With estimates ranging up to 29-million likely WhatsApp users in the country, it is by far the country’s most popular messaging app.

WhatsApp is also fast becoming a core customer service channel and the new standard for effective, low-friction engagement. How businesses respond to this moment will determine who earns more trust more often.

Most people may not have a PC or regular email, but they do have WhatsApp. It is a better fit than SMS because it supports richer, more useful interactions and offers enough context for responsible responses. Where customers have felt the effects of spam on other channels, WhatsApp’s sensible rules of engagement up to now have meant a cleaner experience for users. That is why people pay attention when a WhatsApp message arrives.

When businesses use that attention wisely, the channel is a means of removing customer uncertainty and answering common questions before they escalate into phone calls. However, when organisations handle WhatsApp informally, quality can’t be controlled and conversations get lost, which then adds to customer frustration rather than alleviating it.

Integration vs silos

The solution lies in an integrated, all-in-one platform that provides a full view of every channel. Such a system protects employees from overload and centralises reporting — the key to managing volumes, response time and outcomes to be able to provide a better service to the customer. And it’s this kind of system that truly represents a single unified customer experience solution.

A standalone bot is not an answer on its own. A chatbot that is not part of core systems sits apart with separate reporting, no clean path to a person when needed and no way to carry context forward. In the worst cases, teams fall back to personal WhatsApp and when staff leave they take the conversation history with them. A considered approach integrates WhatsApp as a channel with control of the message and the same operational discipline applied to voice and email.

WhatsApp’s greatest strength is its personal feel. If organisations use it as a billboard it can become intrusive. However, when used with the customer in mind at all times, it offers a tailored, conversational and genuinely helpful experience.

The economic model also encourages better behaviour: replies inside an active customer conversation are covered, while business-initiated messages carry a cost, which promotes sending fewer, higher-quality messages that proactively address inbound demand rather than simply adding to it.

Ultimately, effective and thoughtful customer experience is practical. Customers should connect with organisations via official, controlled channels, not personal numbers. Routine queries can be handled with automated responses in WhatsApp. If the query becomes more complex, a human can step up to voice, resolve it and post a concise written summary back into WhatsApp so the customer has a record.

WhatsApp calling is rapidly gaining traction and in many places it is already here. Whether customers opt for a WhatsApp call over traditional telephony will hinge on how effectively organisations integrate this experience with all other touchpoints — conversations, documents and updates — within a single, coherent thread, which forms the foundation of solid omni-channel communication.

WhatsApp has become the front door; the job now is to put proper hinges and locks on it. Treat the channel as a professional service environment — integrated, measurable, secure and respectful of attention — and the outcome is fewer interruptions, faster answers and a better experience for everyone.

• Von Maltitz is CEO of 1Stream.