JAMIE MCGEEVER | Foreign capital moving from US debt to Big Tech stock

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If a current account crisis does eventually materialise it will not be out of the blue. It will come slowly over the horizon, writes the author.

Foreign capital is flooding into Wall Street courtesy of the AI revolution. Paradoxically, however, this is intensifying the spotlight on America’s chronic external deficit. How long can this massive imbalance last?

Investors around the world have poured trillions into the US stock market in recent years, lured by the juicy returns promised by the AI boom, which has spurred the biggest capex spending spree in history. This flow of overseas money into US equities is now the main funding source for the US current account deficit, which has widened beyond pre-pandemic levels.

The US’s current account deficit represents the difference between the value of all the goods, services, interest, dividends and income the US imports and what it exports. The US has been in deficit for decades. To fill that gap, foreigners must “lend” money to Uncle Sam by purchasing US assets.

The Trump administration is striving to reduce that gap, especially the goods and services trade deficit, through a range of policies around immigration, domestic investment, and, of course, tariffs. It remains to be seen how successful those efforts will be. The trade gap has been hovering around 3% of GDP for the past few years, and the current account deficit is closer to 4% of GDP.

These are big shortfalls in a $31-trillion economy. Attracting foreign capital to fill them is necessary to prevent the dollar from tumbling or bond yields from spiking.

In theory, it does not matter how the gaps are covered, just as long as they are. But some sources of capital may be preferable to others.

Over the past 20 years, the composition of this funding mix has shifted ― from the yield-insensitive “official” sector to return-hungry private investors ― and that has arguably made America’s massive foreign liabilities look a lot more worrisome.

Greenspan’s conundrum

In February 2005, then-Fed chair Alan Greenspan noted a “conundrum”: US bond yields remained low despite a series of interest rate hikes. What could explain this?

A month later, then-Fed governor Ben Bernanke offered a potential answer. In a now famous speech, “The Global Savings Glut and the US Current Account Deficit”, Bernanke noted that emerging economies had, in a turnaround from previous decades, become a source of capital lending rather than borrowing. It was this flood of capital coming into the US, especially into the government bond market, that was suppressing interest rates.

He had a point. In the decade leading up to the global financial crisis, the US current account deficit was large, hitting a record 6% of GDP in 2006. This yawning deficit was financed by various sources of foreign wealth, whether from oil (“petrodollar” Gulf countries), trade surpluses (China, and much of Asia) or high levels of national savings (Japan).

What all of these funding sources had in common was a thirst for US government debt, or treasuries. Central banks were hoovering up treasuries to keep their exchange rates competitive and build their foreign exchange buffers.

Bernanke argued that this foreign demand for US debt delayed the reckoning that the widening global imbalances ― the large US deficits and corresponding surpluses elsewhere ― portended.

While the day of reckoning may have appeared to come in 2007-08 in the form of the US subprime housing crisis, global credit crunch and global financial crisis, these global imbalances are back. Now, though, the nature of US deficit financing has changed dramatically.

Flighty versus sticky flows

The increasing integration of global financial markets in recent decades and loosening of capital controls in many emerging and developing economies have helped boost capital accumulation in the private sectors of these countries. These funds, in turn, have often found their way back into US financial assets as overseas investors have sought large, liquid markets and the prospect of high returns. As a result, private foreign capital has gradually replaced central bank capital as the primary funding source for the US current account deficit.

Consider that in 2004, Japan’s official holdings of US treasuries accounted for 18% of all outstanding US debt held by the public, and in 2010, China’s equivalent share represented 14%. These holdings have evaporated to less than 4% and just 2% today, respectively.

Of course, overseas investors continue to buy treasuries. Their total holdings stand at a record $9.4-trillion, more than half of which is now held by the private sector. But overall, foreigners now hold only 30% of all outstanding, publicly held US federal debt, compared with 50% in 2012. Foreign governments have gradually reduced exposure to US bonds for various reasons, including geopolitical, financial and domestic economic considerations.

Equities now hold more allure. In 2010, foreign investors held a third of their US financial assets in equities and 22% in treasuries. In the first quarter of this year, those shares stood at 61% and 14%, respectively. Foreign ownership of US stocks now stands at a record 18%, nearly double what it was in the mid-2000s.

This shift could be a cause for concern. “Central banks tend to be ‘buy and hold’ investors to a large extent. Central banks typically care about safety, liquidity, then yield. In that order,” said Eswar Prasad, professor of economics at Cornell University. “For private investors, to some extent the order is flipped for them ― they care about yield, liquidity and a little less about safety.”

This is not an issue when Wall Street is booming. But it is not difficult to imagine that dynamic suddenly turning if Wall Street hits the skids or other markets suddenly look more attractive. Private capital flows could then slow, or worse, reverse, making America’s current account financing much more perilous.

Tech behemoths

On the other hand, foreign investors may simply be onto something.

It sounds counterintuitive, but by some measures, today’s US tech behemoths are just as “safe” an investment as treasuries. Apple and Microsoft have a triple-A credit rating, unlike the US government, and the two-year yield on some corporate debt, such as Microsoft bonds, is sometimes lower than the two-year Treasury yield.

Moreover, some of the Big Tech firms are now so important to the US government from an economic, strategic and national security standpoint that it is almost unthinkable that they would be allowed to fail.

It is not just private overseas sector capital that has been lured into Wall Street in recent years. Many central banks and sovereign wealth funds have increased exposures to trillion-dollar US megacaps such as Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia. In essence, they have swapped the safety and liquidity of treasuries for what many now consider the safety, if not the liquidity, of Big Tech.

According to analysts at Deutsche Bank, the gap between increasing net flows into US stocks and slowing flows into US debt has never been wider.

“The US fiscal position is weakening, while US corporate profitability is going from strength to strength,” they write, adding: “AI could accelerate these dynamics as companies get richer and the redistributive pressures on governments grow.”

In fact, one unwelcome byproduct of the AI buildout may be a wider US current account deficit. A Fed paper this month found that investment-specific technology shocks are associated with a “persistent current account deterioration of roughly 10% relative to its historical average.” That is usually because imports surge as tech investment booms.

This phenomenon threatens to be even more pronounced in the AI investment frenzy because about 90% of the relevant equipment is imported from East Asia, the authors note.

Fears about the US current account are nothing new, of course. If a crisis does eventually materialise it will not be out of the blue. It will come slowly over the horizon.

It is also good to remember that despite decades of warnings from deficit hawks about the imminent collapse of the US under its debt burdens, the US is still the place to be for investors and the dollar is still the undisputed global reserve currency.

But the size of the imbalance is getting hard to ignore. Another way to look at the flood of capital coming into America is the country’s net international investment position. This is essentially all US assets held by foreigners less all foreign assets held by Americans. This figure now stands at about $21-trillion, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, or about 70% of US GDP. Twenty years ago, that was closer to 10% of US GDP.

Big numbers, big flows, and maybe one day, a big problem.