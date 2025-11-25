GOOLAM BALLIM: Africa at the centre: reflections after the conclusion of South Africa’s G20 presidency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Media Centre at the the G20 SA Leaders Summit at Nasrec EXPO Centre in Johannesburg.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit, which concluded yesterday in Johannesburg, closed a defining chapter in South Africa’s presidency and marked a significant moment for Africa’s evolving role in global economic governance. Over the past year, South Africa has advanced an agenda centered on development finance reform, sovereigndebt restructuring, energy and logistics resilience, digital public infrastructure, and enhanced global credit rating practices. These priorities reflect the continent’s structural constraints and its emerging leverage in a multipolar world.

Africa’s leverage does not stem from sheer economic scale — the continent’s $3.5-trillion GDP remains smaller than Germany’s — but from optionality. Africa trades more evenly across major blocs than ever before: China, India, Europe, the Middle East, and the US. Diversification has become a form of geopolitical insurance. But optionality becomes meaningful power only when paired with strategy: continental coherence, harmonised regulation, and the strengthening of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) are essential to converting 54 fragmented markets into one significant one.

A summit shaped by multipolar complexity

The summit unfolded in a world defined by supply chain realignment, intensifying strategic rivalry, technological disruption and climate stress. Traditional governance frameworks have struggled to accommodate these shifts, and South Africa has used its presidency to recentre the G20 on the priorities of emerging and developing economies.

The G20’s strength — that it represents 85% of global GDP — is also its weakness, as it struggles to generate consensus. Africa has stepped into this gap, offering a bridging perspective between the Global South and the Global North. This summit demonstrated that Africa’s presence can add balance, pushing the G20 toward a more inclusive financial architecture and a more capability focused understanding of global competitiveness.

The close of the summit was marked by uncertainty about the extent of US participation in the final leaders’ engagements. These developments, combined with the US assuming the presidency from December for the 2026 cycle, raise questions about whether the reform momentum advanced in 2025 will be carried forward.

Development finance reform: a core outcome

One of the most substantive themes emerging from the summit’s conclusion is a reinforced consensus on development finance reform. Africa’s infrastructure needs of $130bn–$170bn annually cannot be met under present global financing practices. The summit reaffirmed the following key pillars:

Expanded use of risk-differentiated and blended finance , allowing guarantees and first-loss structures to mobilise institutional capital for energy, water, logistics and industrial corridors.

, allowing guarantees and first-loss structures to mobilise institutional capital for energy, water, logistics and industrial corridors. Greater availability of local-currency financing through multilateral development banks (MDBs) and development finance institutions, reducing exposure to exchange-rate volatility.

through multilateral development banks (MDBs) and development finance institutions, reducing exposure to exchange-rate volatility. Private-capital mobilisation as a primary MDB performance metric, driving a shift from balance sheet deployment to catalytic impact.

These themes align closely with B20 calls for scaled guarantee facilities, improved governance of blended finance structures and clearer mobilisation benchmarks — a rare alignment between business and government priorities.

A further development emerging yesterday was renewed commitment to expanding climate resilient infrastructure pipelines across emerging markets, signalling growing international recognition that climate adaptation is inseparable from economic transformation.

Credit rating integrity and the cost of capital

The summit reaffirmed the urgent need for greater rigour and transparency in sovereign credit ratings. High risk premiums and inconsistent rating methodologies continue to elevate Africa’s cost of finance. Ministers and business leaders emphasised:

• Transparent and predictable methodologies;

• Timely recognition of reform progress;

• Independent evaluation mechanisms for rating-agency performance.

This remains central to lowering African borrowing costs and enabling more equitable participation in global capital markets.

Technology, trade, and geopolitics: a defining interplay

Postsummit commentary emphasised another core theme: the fusion of technology, trade policy and geopolitics. Technology is now a primary determinant of competitive advantage. The nations that integrate AI, digital payments, data governance, cybersecurity and green technologies into trade strategies will shape the next global growth frontier.

Africa retains an advantage as a digital native continent: mobile money ecosystems emerged here and digital adoption is deepening rapidly. But the continent must now move from leapfrogging to leadership, embedding digital policy, energy security and data frameworks into economic planning. This is where Africa’s diplomacy and economic policy intersect most powerfully.

Energy, logistics, and industrial foundations

A lasting takeaway from the summit is the centrality of energy and logistics to Africa’s industrial aspirations.

• Energy system adequacy — transmission expansion, power-pool integration and renewable projects — remains foundational.

• Logistics reform — including South Africa’s freight-rail and port-concession reforms — was highlighted as essential to lowering export costs and improving regional competitiveness.

• Critical minerals value chain participation received renewed attention, with an emphasis on beneficiation, localisation frameworks and equitable technology transfer.

These priorities, strongly endorsed by the B20, reflect Africa’s strategy to ensure that resource endowments translate into industrial capacity rather than remain trapped in primary extraction.

A sustainable African consensus

South Africa’s approach has been one of convener rather than commander. The presidency sought to articulate a coherent African consensus about energy access, food security, logistics efficiency and green industrialisation — themes that resonated strongly in the summit’s final communiqués and side agreements.

Risks and the path ahead

Africa must guard against overreach. Fragmentation in global finance, technology, and geopolitics can offer opportunities, but only if the continent remains disciplined, strengthens fiscal anchors, deepens capital markets and leverages regional partnerships. The continent has the chance to model a new form of multilateralism: pragmatic, networked, and inclusive.

With the G20 summit concluded at the weekend, South Africa’s presidency leaves a substantive legacy. Despite uncertainties about US participation, Africa has demonstrated that it can speak with a unified, credible and constructive voice. If that coherence endures, 2025 may be remembered as the year Africa shifted from participation toward genuine parity in global economic governance.

Ballim is chief economist and head of research for Standard Bank Group

Read all the latest G20 news, plus expert views on what SA’s leadership of this critical forum means when it comes to shaping global policies and advocating for Africa’s interests on the international stage on our G20 page.