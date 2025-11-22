Politics

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa delivers opening address at G20

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address during the closing ceremony of the B20 Summit held at the Sandton Convention Centre, Gauteng Province. The B20 Summit is the culmination of the year-long B20 process which has seen the participation of over 1,000 business leaders from across the G20 in the development of recommendations through eight Task Forces. These have been submitted to The G20 Presidency. (Jairus Mmutle)

World leaders convene for the 2025 G20 Summit, tackling global economic stability, climate commitments, and geopolitical tensions. Follow our live stream for real-time updates, key speeches, and breaking developments as they unfold.

G20politics

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH: B20 pushes for capital access, energy resilience and Africa’s digital shift

2

RÉDHA TIR: SA cannot transform the G20, but it can force clarity

3

PODCAST | Daniel Mminele on B20 energy task force mission and work

4

EDITORIAL: A successful G20 is still within reach

5

NATASHA MARRIAN: Brown Mogotsi’s comedic testimony reveals a hard, dark truth