KEVIN MCCALLUM | Same same? Rassie’s Springboks keep rewriting the script

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On Saturday in the fan park at Whatever-Ellis-Park-is-called-these-days, punters could upload their face to find out which Springbok was their doppelgänger. One was the spitting image of Eben Etzebeth — if the Bok lock were shorter, skinnier and used less hair gel.

It was part of the Klipdrift Brandy Bok Double campaign, using their “Same Same” scanner. Scan, find a double, drink a double, watch the Boks beat England at the double. A decent, assertive Saturday if you were South African; a humbling reality check if you were English. For every step forward the Springboks take, England take one sideways.

Rassie Erasmus, as the rugby world has found out, does not do “same same”. After picking a knee-trembling team for England, he made 10 changes for the side to play Scotland on Saturday. That he announced the side on Monday confirms the side had been decided upon well in advance.

There are few, if any, teams — whether they be club, provincial or international — who have the strength in depth and confidence to make such a statement of intent. There are few, if any, coaches with the chutzpah to lay down that challenge to the world and, more importantly, to his players.

Saturday is shaping up as a “come and have a go if you’re hard enough” trial for the Scottish. Gregor Townsend has made just three changes to the team that beat Argentina. Unlike their football counterparts at the World Cup, Scots are not rolling into town to make friends. The Scottish attacking, high-tempo game up against South Africa’s high-kicking, high-stepping, high-defending, all-singing, all-dancing, constant evolution of Springbok rugby. A mouth-watering prospect.

Ellis Park may have been 10,000 short of capacity last week, but it went full gas on fan intensity. Five hours before kick-off, on a brisk Joburg afternoon, a gentleman walked past wearing just shorts and a makarapa, painted head to toe in green with the words “F**k Poms” on his chest.

A South African from Chicago called Steve van der Watt had flown in for the weekend for the match and wore an Incredible Hulk Bok outfit. “I couldn’t not come,” he told a local television station.

There was an “opening ceremony” of sorts before kick-off with dancers dressed up like the Spice Girls and Elton John, with some James Bond, the Beatles and Ed Sheeran thrown in for good measure. “Security guards” joined the fun as the Spice Girls became a Kwaito-Shakira-Waka-Waka mash-up. It was very unlike the usual build-up to a Bok match. Less “Hier kom die Bokke” and more “Let us entertain you”. Those ticket prices need to be justified somehow.

The stadium announcer welcomed England as “The Roses” and told them, “It’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be over quickly, and you’re probably not going to enjoy most of it.” An England fan in the stands was asked, “How do you feel about the South African onslaught?” Jirre, jissus, as a president once said.

Challenge laid and challenge met, and with the smoke from the fireworks still thick in the air, the Springboks hit the turbocharger from the whistle. Damian Willemse, the high-ball king, took the first of a countless number of catches. His hands are so safe he could catch a falling star, a meteor strike, or a plummeting rand. Hell, he could catch even Trump’s freefall approval ratings.

It took seven minutes for the first “Olé” to break out, nine minutes for the first time Zombie was sung. The only thing that hadn’t broken out by then was England, but they found a way back and offered stout resistance and spirit to be just three points down at halftime. In the second half England had their resistance, spirit and discipline broken.

It was a frantic, relentless, fabulous match with heroes and a pantomime villain. Henry Pollock was booed because he is “SA enemy No 1″, according to an article in The Times. So desperate were South African fans to heckle him that they booed the wrong player in the 55th minute when Guy Pepper came on. Pollock flexed and waited, and a few minutes later was on the park. “Booo!!!”

In the end, after the wrong Damian had been named as man of the match, eyes looked north to Loftus seven days hence. What can we expect? Perhaps a prematch entertainment skit of Braveheart, Highlander, Billy Connolly and kilts? More experimentation?

One thing is for sure — it will be very different from Ellis Park. Erasmus and these Springboks do not do “same same”.