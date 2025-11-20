India captain Gill doubtful for second Test against Proteas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bengaluru — India captain Shubman Gill could miss the second Test against South Africa if there is any concern about a recurring neck spasm, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Thursday.

Gill, who retired hurt in the first innings of the Kolkata Test, which the Proteas won by 30 runs, travelled with the team to Guwahati on Wednesday.

“He is definitely recovering really well. Now, the decision [whether to play him] will be taken tomorrow [Friday] evening,” Kotak said.

“If we have a guarantee that very likely he won’t have this issue again, then he will play. If there is a doubt, he will rest [for] one more game, because it won’t be helpful to the team.“

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant will lead the hosts if Gill misses the second Test, which starts on Saturday in Guwahati.

“Any team would miss a player and a captain like Shubman. But if he misses out because of an injury, then we have plenty of good players who should step up and perform for the team,” Kotak said.

If Gill is absent, Sai Sudharsan could reclaim his spot in the top order, though Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Kumar Reddy are also available.

India and South Africa will also meet in three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals between November 30 and December 19.

Reuters