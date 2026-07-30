Fifa’s Gianni Infantino sets deadline to approve funding plan

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Fifa president Gianni Infantino has given the organisation’s 211 member federations until September 19 to support a private investment proposal. Picture:

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Fifa president Gianni Infantino has given the organisation’s 211 member federations until September 19 to support a private investment proposal that could provide each association with up to $40m (about R668.67m) in funding.

Infantino outlined the deadline in a letter promoting the creation of Fifa Forward Enterprise, a subsidiary valued at about $20bn that would handle commercial operations connected to the World Cup, Club World Cup and other Fifa competitions.

Outside investors could purchase a stake of up to 20%, while Fifa would retain majority ownership and control over sporting and governance decisions. Thrive Capital, founded by Joshua Kushner, has been linked to the prospective investor group.

Under the plan, Fifa says it could make $10bn available for development beginning in 2027. Each federation would be eligible for up to $20m in one-time Fast Forward funding, in addition to $20m through the regular Fifa Forward programme during the 2027-30 cycle.

Without approval, Fifa projects a smaller development package totalling about $2.7bn.

The proposal requires support from more than half the member associations and approval from the Fifa Council.

Uefa has strongly opposed the plan, criticising Fifa for setting a deadline before conducting broader consultations. Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation have also raised concerns about transparency and the limited opportunity for stakeholders to study the proposal.

European officials are expected to discuss possible responses, with a boycott of Fifa competitions reportedly among the options being considered.

Field Level Media