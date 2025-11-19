World briefs: Larry Summers resigns from OpenAI board over Epstein ties

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former US treasury secretary Larry Summers has resigned from the OpenAI board, he said on Wednesday, several days after Congress released documents that showed Summers shared a close relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Summers, also a former president of Harvard University, said on Monday he would step back from all public commitments.

Harvard University will open a new probe into individuals included in the Epstein emails, a university spokesperson said. Reuters

Brussels Airport cancels some flights due to strike

A Brussels Airport sign in Zaventem, Belgium, November 4 2025. (Yves Herman)

Brussels Airport said on Wednesday all departing flights on November 26 were cancelled because part of its security and handling staff will participate in a nationwide strike.

Cancellations of some arriving flights on the same day were also possible, and public transportation to and from the airport may also be disrupted because of the strike, the airport added. Reuters

Kraken quietly files for US IPO

(REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

Kraken, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said on Wednesday it has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the US, as digital asset companies look to tap the new listings market before the 2026 midterm elections.

The company is poised to become the latest crypto exchange to list in the US, fuelling competition in a sector where sentiment has turned more upbeat amid support from the Trump administration.

Companies such as stablecoin issuer Circle and crypto exchanges Gemini and Bullish have seen renewed success in going public in the US this year.

US President Donald Trump, who has pledged to make America the “crypto capital of the world”, signed the Genius Act into law earlier this year, boosting confidence in the digital asset sector. The legislation, aimed at regulating stablecoins, comes alongside other measures such as the proposed Clarity bill, which includes proposed changes in crypto market supervision. Reuters

US trade gap shrinks as tariffs curb imports

August's the trade gap contracted 23.8%. (Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)

Washington — The US trade deficit narrowed more than expected in August as businesses imported fewer goods against the backdrop of higher tariffs, a trend that, if sustained, could be a potential tailwind for economic growth in the third quarter.

The trade gap contracted 23.8% to $59.6bn, the commerce department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau said today. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit would ease to $61bn. Reuters