Iran opens trial of dual national accused of spying for Israel

Dubai — The trial of a dual national holding European citizenship has begun in Iran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday, saying the accused was indicted for “intelligence co-operation and espionage in favour of the Zionist regime [Israel].”

According to the Alborz provincial attorney-general, the defendant, whose identity has not been disclosed, entered Iran about a month before the 12-day war in June, during which Israel and the US struck Iranian nuclear facilities. The defendant was arrested on the fourth day of the conflict by the Revolutionary Guards.

“Sophisticated spy and intelligence items and equipment were discovered in their villa in Karaj,” the attorney-general said, adding that the charges under investigation carry penalties for “waging war against God” and “corruption on earth”, offences often punishable by death.

In recent years, the Revolutionary Guards have detained dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on espionage and security-related charges.

Rights groups and some Western countries have accused the Islamic Republic of using such arrests to gain leverage in negotiations. Tehran denies arresting people for political reasons.