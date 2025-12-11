World briefs: Russia ‘open to foreign investment’ after US plan to access frozen funds emerges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The US's plan for peace in Ukraine includes major proposals to invest in Russian rare earths and energy. Picture: 123RF

Russia open to foreign investments amid US proposals

Moscow — The Kremlin said on Thursday Russia is open to foreign investment after a Wall Street Journal report US President Donald Trump’s plan for peace in Ukraine includes major proposals to invest in Russian rare earths and energy.

The newspaper said the plans were detailed in appendices to peace proposals handed to European counterparts over recent weeks. They include a plan to restore Russian energy flows to Europe and for US financial firms and other businesses to tap $200bn of frozen Russian sovereign assets for projects in Ukraine, the paper said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was interested in foreign investment, but declined to comment on the US’s frozen asset proposals. Reuters

Germany’s economy stabilises butgrowth prospects dim

Berlin — Germany’s economy has stabilised but remains stuck in a phase of only meagre growth, with a planned fiscal expansion from next year set to provide only limited momentum, Germany’s Kiel Institute said yesterday.

It forecasts growth of 1% in 2026 in Europe’s biggest economy, down from its autumn forecast of 1.3% and foresees a 1.3% expansion in 2027, slightly above the 1.2% previously expected. Growth of only 0.1% is forecast for this year following two years of economic contraction.

The institute said strong headline growth rates in 2026 and 2027, driven partly by government stimulus and more working days, would mask persistently weak underlying conditions. Reuters

A man walks on a logo of the Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena bank in Rome, Italy. Picture: REUTERS

Banco BPM CEO denies deal talks with Credit Agricole

Milan — Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna said yesterday his bank had not examined any deal with France’s Credit Agricole and had nothing on the table regarding Monte dei Paschi di Siena, though any future opportunity would be assessed carefully.

Castagna told a parliamentary committee in Rome that Credit Agricole “as of today has expressed no intention to make an acquisition, either to the ECB [European Central Bank] or to us”. Reuters

Amazon is developing a “rush” pickup service. Picture: Michaela Rehle/Reuters (Michaela Rehle/Reuters)

Amazon plans one-hour ‘rush’ collection service

New York — Amazon is developing a “rush” pickup service that will let customers collect orders from its stores within an hour, Business Insider reported yesterday, citing an internal document and a person familiar with the matter.

The feature would allow shoppers to place a “unified” order that combines items from Amazon’s online store and its physical outlets, according to the report.

The e-commerce giant plans to pilot the programme in at least one metropolitan area by early 2026, though the timeline may have changed, Business Insider reported. Reuters