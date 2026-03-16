Foxconn predicts strong revenue performance for 2026

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Foxconn chairman Young Liu speaks to the media at New Taipei City, Taiwan, March 6 2026. Picture:

By Wen-Yee Lee, Faith Hung and Ben Blanchard

Taipei — Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, said on Monday it expects strong revenue growth in the first quarter and for the whole of 2026, even as it posted a fall of 2% in quarterly profit, lagging estimates.

The technology giant, Nvidia’s biggest server maker and Apple’s top iPhone assembler, blamed a rise in its tax rate for the drop, which came despite robust global demand for AI products and a jump of 22% in fourth-quarter revenue.

Foxconn’s guidance for both first-quarter and full-year revenue is for “strong growth”, the highest outlook it can give, as the company does not provide a numeric outlook.

“AI’s strong growth was not just for this past year or two,” chair Young Liu told an earnings call. “It will last through the next two to three years.”

He added: “Our major customers expect the size of the AI industry to hit $1-trillion over the next two to three years.”

A dexterous hands development and application platform is demonstrated during Foxconn’s annual tech day in Taipei. Picture: (Ann Wang)

It is the first time the company, which generates a significant share of revenue from AI servers, has given an outlook for 2026. Growth will be driven by sustained strong demand for AI servers, with its market share expected to reach 40%, it said.

Despite predicting a good year, Liu pointed to external issues beyond Foxconn’s control. “The biggest external challenge this year, in my view, is still the global political and economic situation, especially the war in the Middle East,” he said, without elaborating.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has rattled global markets and fuelled concerns over supply chain risks.

Foxconn has been riding a data centre boom as cloud computing firms such as Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google spend billions of dollars to expand AI infrastructure and research capacity.

Memory shortages

Foxconn’s net profit for the period from October to December was T$45.21bn ($1.42bn), versus an LSEG consensus estimate of T$63.86bn.

The electronics giant said it expects first-quarter revenue for smart consumer electronics to see significant growth year on year, although it forecast a decline in the personal computer sector.

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“In the smart consumer electronics products segment, there have been concerns about memory shortages and price increases,” Liu said. However, with its product mix skewed towards higher-priced models, Foxconn expects the impact to be limited, he added.

“As a result, demand remains unchanged, visibility has been gradually improving, and we expect to deliver significant growth this year.”

Formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn reported record fourth-quarter revenue in January on strong demand for AI products.

Most of the iPhones Foxconn makes for Apple are assembled in China, but it now produces the bulk of those sold in the US in India. The company is building factories in Mexico and Texas to make AI servers for Nvidia.

Foxconn has also been looking to expand its footprint in electric vehicles (EVs), which it sees as a major generator of future growth, though its efforts have not always gone smoothly. In August, Foxconn said it struck a deal to sell a former car factory at Lordstown, Ohio, for $375m, including machinery that it bought in 2022 to make EVs.

Foxconn’s shares have dropped 6% so far this year, underperforming a gain of 15% in the Taiwan benchmark index. Its shares closed 0.9% higher on Monday ahead of the results.