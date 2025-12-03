Vietnam set for major boost in console output as suppliers scale up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hanoi — Foxconn and Luxshare plan to add millions of gaming devices to Vietnam’s annual output, according to documents they submitted to local authorities, reinforcing the country’s role in the global supply of game consoles.

Vietnam assembles a variety of electronic products destined for foreign markets, including smartphones, computers and tablets.

Information on its production of consoles is not public, but EV Foxconn, a subsidiary of the Taiwanese manufacturer, has the capacity to produce up to 4-million gaming devices in a factory in Northern Vietnam, according to a company document from 2024.

Fushan Technology, another Foxconn subsidiary, is seeking a permit to expand production in Vietnam to make up to 4.8-million Microsoft Xbox gaming devices annually, parts of the consoles and other unspecified electromagnetic devices, according to a company document sent to the environment department of the northern Bac Ninh province, where the company has a production hub.

Separately, China’s Luxshare-ICT is planning to produce up to 4.5-million game consoles a year at a factory in Vietnam, starting from next year, the company said in a proposal to Bac Ninh authorities, without indicating the brand of the devices.

Both documents, reviewed by Reuters, have been posted on the portal of the Bac Ninh provincial authority, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fushan Technology Vietnam and Luxshare did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Foxconn said that it does not comment on individual sites.

Vietnam’s growing electronics footprint underscores its strategic role as manufacturers diversify beyond China amid global supply chain shifts.

Wearables

Fushan plans to increase its mobile phone manufacturing capacity by 30-million units to an annual total of 140-million, according to the document, which does not mention the brand of the devices.

The company also intends to start producing charging devices for smart rings, finger-worn wearables that have smartwatch and fitness tracker features, the document said, noting that its factory can produce annually up to 3-million smart wearable devices, including watches and bracelets.

The factory upgrade has started, Fushan said, with full operations scheduled to commence in April next year.

Fushan Technology’s facility, originally a manufacturing plant for Nokia and Microsoft mobile devices, can also produce equipment for up to 100,000 unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, per year, the document said.

Foxconn is a supplier to Apple, Microsoft and other tech firms. It has invested more than $3.2bn in Vietnam as of 2024, having entered the country in the 2000s.

The majority of its manufacturing operations in the country are in the northern province of Bac Ninh. Luxshare supplies Apple and other electronics multinationals too and also has a large presence in Vietnam with multiple plants.

The Bac Ninh factory, which it is seeking to expand from an existing $520m investment, aims to boost total output by 20% to over 300-million units, the document said, without clarifying the devices but noting the plant produces headphones, virtual reality headsets, smartwatches and smart locator devices.