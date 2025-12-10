Israel approves 764 new settler homes in latest West Bank expansion push

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Israeli soldiers walk during an operation in Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 26, 2025. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

By Steven Scheer

Jerusalem — Israel has given final approval for 764 housing units to be built in three settlements in the occupied West Bank, finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Wednesday.

The ultranationalist Smotrich, who opposes the creation of a Palestinian state, said that since the beginning of his term in late 2022, some 51,370 housing units have been approved by the government’s higher planning council in the West Bank, territory Palestinians seek for a future state.

“We continue the revolution,” Smotrich said in a statement, adding the latest approval of housing units “is part of a clear strategic process of strengthening the settlements and ensuring continuity of life, security and growth... and genuine concern for the future of the State of Israel.”

The units will be spread out between Hashmonaim, just over the Green Line in central Israel, and Givat Zeev and Beitar Illit near Jerusalem.

Most world powers deem Israel’s settlements — on land it captured in a 1967 war — as illegal, and numerous UN Security Council resolutions have called on Israel to halt all settlement activity.

“For us, all the settlements are illegal... and they are contrary to all the resolutions of international legitimacy,” Wasel Abu Yousef, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s executive committee, told Reuters.

Israel says settlements are critical to its security and cites biblical, historical and political connections to the territory.

Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians have been on the rise. At least 264 attacks in the West Bank against Palestinians were reported in October, the biggest monthly total since UN officials began tracking such incidents in 2006, according to a UN report.