BDTV

WATCH | Political Week Ahead

Business Day TV spoke to Hajra Omarjee, political editor for Business Day

Business Business

Business Day TV

Minister of finance Enoch Godongwana. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is facing a leadership crisis after a wave of board resignations left it without a quorum, preventing it from taking binding decisions. The development has put pressure on finance minister Enoch Godongwana to move quickly to appoint a new board chair and restore the governance of the country’s R3-trillion asset manager. Business Day’s political editor Hajra Omarjee unpacks the latest developments.

Business Day TV


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

THANDO NGOZO | Local government finance is broken three ways — we keep fixing only one

2

WE’RE HIRING | News editor: Business Day

3

Where curiosity comes alive: why science centres matter

4

NEALE HILL | How the next six months will define SA’s automotive decade

5

GHALEB CACHALIA | SA students haven’t yet found their ‘unifying insult’

Related Articles