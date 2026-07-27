WATCH | Political Week Ahead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is facing a leadership crisis after a wave of board resignations left it without a quorum, preventing it from taking binding decisions. The development has put pressure on finance minister Enoch Godongwana to move quickly to appoint a new board chair and restore the governance of the country’s R3-trillion asset manager. Business Day’s political editor Hajra Omarjee unpacks the latest developments.

Business Day TV