Stellantis chair John Elkann says European car industry risks an ‘irreversible decline’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stellantis chair John Elkann on Tuesday warned that the European motor industry risks an “irreversible decline”.

Speaking in Turin during an event marking the start of large-scale production of the new hybrid version of the Fiat 500 small car, Elkann said the industry as a whole had drawn up a package of proposals for the European Commission to give carmakers more flexibility on emissions targets and that this would allow the sector to avoid such decline.

The European Commission is due to present on December 10 a package of proposals as part of its scheduled review of EU carbon emissions regulation for the motor industry.

Elkann earlier this month said Stellantis backed a string of measures put to the EU to support the European industry.

Those include allowing plug-in hybrids, range extenders and alternative fuels beyond 2035, averaging interim carbon reduction goals fixed for 2030 over several years, introducing a wide scrappage scheme on existing cars and adapting regulation to favour the production of small cars.

Gianluca Ficco of UILM union said that the start of production of the hybrid Fiat 500 was positive for Italian output but added that the EU needed to change rules for the auto industry “before it’s too late” and to avoid tough consequences for the industry and jobs.

Also read:

Isuzu and Ducati motorcycles in latest SA safety recall

Toyota launches new Rumion MPV in SA

Mercedes CEO warns of ‘tough’ years ahead in China’s vehicle market