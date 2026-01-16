Aveng names David Simpson as interim CEO as Scott Cummins retires

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Scott Cummins is to retire as CEO and director of Aveng and will step down on January 30, the group said on Friday.

The engineering-led contractor has appointed David Simpson as interim CEO and a director of the company from that date.

Cummins has been CEO of Aveng since taking over the position from Sean Flanagan, who retired in March 2024. He was previously CEO of Aveng’s largest subsidiary, McConnell Dowell, where he started working in 2015. He joined Aveng’s board in November 2023.

Aveng said Simpson is a highly experienced executive with legal, commercial and management expertise in leading companies through growth, restructuring and transitions.

He has led businesses in engineering, construction, maintenance and consulting services operating in the infrastructure, road, rail, resources and industrial services sectors.

His key focus areas will include improving operational performance and profitability, positioning the business for future growth and resolving contractual disputes, Aveng said.

The board has appointed external advisers to assist in the appointment of a permanent CEO. The process is under way but will take time to complete, it said.

Cummins will continue to be available to Simpson as he transitions into the interim role, particularly in the resolution of current commercial matters relating to significant claims, it said.

“The board thanks Scott for his contribution to Aveng, in his role as CEO of its largest subsidiary, McConnell Dowell, and more recently as group CEO,” it said.

Business Day reported in July that Aveng had decided to retain its ownership of McConnell Dowell after investigating a range of options for its Australian construction arm.

The group previously said it was exploring options for the separation of McConnell Dowell, including a merger, sale or independent listing.

McConnell Dowell operates in three geographical regions — Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia.

For the year ended June, the infrastructure segment, which comprises McConnell Dowell, reported revenue of A$1.9bn (R20.8bn), compared with A$2.4bn the previous year.

Aveng also said in July negotiations for the sale of the Moolmans business, its mining segment which operates in South Africa, continue with the preferred party.

This included detailed due diligence on contracts and an extended period of negotiations.

For the 2025 financial year, Aveng reported a headline loss of A$84.6m after a profit of A$38m the previous year. The downturn was largely attributed to cost overruns and delays on the Kidston Pumped Hydro project in Queensland, Australia, and the Jurong Regional Line project in Singapore.

The group said previously it entered the 2026 financial year with combined work in hand amounting to A$3.2bn.

Aveng’s interim results are due to be released on February 24.