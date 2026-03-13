PODCAST | SA economic outlook as geopolitical tensions rise globally

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

John Manyike, head of financial education at Old Mutual (left), and Isaac Matshego, senior economist at Nedbank (right), discuss the impact of geopolitical tensions on South Africa's economy amidst rising global uncertainties.

SA’s economic outlook as geopolitical tensions rise globally is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by John Manyike, head of financial education at Old Mutual, and Isaac Matshego, senior economist at Nedbank.

A major theme is the impact of geopolitical tensions, specifically the US-Israel-Iran conflict, on the South African economy.

Before recent geopolitical shocks, 2025 was viewed as a turnaround year for the South African economy, buoyed by strong global metal prices.

This US-Israel-Iran conflict has led to a potential slowdown in the economy, rising inflation, and pressure on the currency.

The Middle East conflict particularly affects oil prices, as the region, including Iran, is a major oil producer.

Matshego notes that while fuel prices are expected to rise significantly in April 2026, the overall economic position is more resilient than it was during the 2022 shock following the invasion of Ukraine.

Manyike highlights that beyond oil, the region is a producer of plastics, fertilisers, and aluminium and serves as a global hub for air travel, with more than 500,000 passengers passing through Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Qatar daily.

Through the discussion, the experts outline the state of the SA economy and the impact of the US-Israel-Iran war, as well as factors affecting consumers and businesses.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

For more episodes, subscribe to Simplecast﻿