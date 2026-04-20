SAA defends incoming acting CEO Seshibe after criticism

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National carrier SAA on Monday defended its recent appointment of Matshela Seshibe as acting group CEO to replace John Lamola, saying “historic[al] allegations” made against Seshibe in a previous job and referenced in recent media reports are unfounded.

SAA picked Seshibe for the acting role after Lamola resigned earlier this month, effective from the end of April. The airline said three other SAA board members have also recently resigned “for various reasons” but added that transport minister Barbara Creecy is confident the remaining 10 have the expertise and experience to perform their duties effectively.

In its statement on Monday, SAA did not specify what the allegations made against Seshibe were. Local media has, however, reported that critics have slammed his appointment partly in light of his having been allegedly suspended a few years ago from poultry producer Daybreak Farms, owned by the Public Investment Corporation, for procurement irregularities.

“The matter in question originates from Mr Seshibe’s previous tenure outside SAA and was subject to due process at the time. It was fully considered and conclusively resolved, with the allegations found to be without merit,” SAA said, without naming Daybreak Farms.

“SAA is concerned by the continued recycling of unsubstantiated claims that have already been addressed. Such reporting risks creating a misleading narrative that does not reflect the factual outcome of the matter.”

It said its board had conducted the necessary governance and due diligence processes before confirming Seshibe’s appointment and was confident in his “leadership, integrity and ability to guide the organisation through its next phase”.

Critics have also expressed doubt whether Seshibe, currently the CEO of SAA’s Air Chefs division, has the necessary experience for the top job.

“Mr. Seshibe is an experienced business executive with over 30 years’ experience in business leadership roles in global companies. He has gained insights into airline governance, enterprise-wide decision-making, and the strategic and operational complexities within the company,” SAA insisted.

The carrier is still trying to get fully back on its feet after emerging from business rescue in April 2021, a process that started in December 2019.

It had to contend with the devastating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on air travel and is now, like other airlines around the world, grappling with the fallout from the Middle East war, which has sent jet fuel prices sharply higher.

Earlier this month, public protector Kholeka Gcaleka cleared deputy president Paul Mashatile and Creecy of any wrongdoing in relation to the appointment of outgoing CEO Lamola.

This was after the DA lodged a complaint in February 2025 over allegations of political interference in the appointment process, with media reports claiming Mashatile and Creecy conducted informal interviews with shortlisted candidates at the deputy president’s official residence outside the formal, board-led process.