Gold on track for weekly decline despite edging higher on Friday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A pedestrian is reflected in the window of a jewellery store displaying gold ornaments in Hong Kong, China, on February 3 2026.

By Noel John

Bengaluru — Gold prices were on track for a second consecutive weekly drop, despite edging up on Friday, as surging energy prices due to the Middle East war dimmed prospects for near-term US interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $5,095.55/oz by 6.33am GMT on Friday. US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.1% to $5,100.20.

The US 10‑year treasury yields eased, increasing the appeal of the nonyielding bullion.

Bullion, however, has lost more than 1% so far this week. Since the war started on February 28, it has dropped more than 3% so far.

The fear of inflation and questions about the Federal Reserve’s ability to cut interest rates if high oil prices persist are somewhat counteracting gold’s appeal, said Tim Waterer, KCM Trade chief market analyst.

“Given the ongoing uncertainty about the duration and scope of the conflict in the Middle East, I expect gold to remain on the radar for investors as a safety play.”

Heightening geopolitical tension, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday that Tehran will keep the strategic Strait of Hormuz closed as leverage against the US and Israel, which has stoked concern about global energy supply and risk assets.

Oil prices rose above $100 a barrel, as attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf and warnings from Iran shattered prospects of quick de-escalation in the Middle East conflict.

As oil prices surged, US President Donald Trump again demanded Fed chair Jerome Powell cut interest rates.

Traders, however, expect the Fed to keep rates steady in the current 3.5%-3.75% range at the end of its two-day meeting on March 18, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

While recent inflation data suggest price growth is under control, the war and the resulting spike in crude prices have yet to filter through the data.

Investors are awaiting the release of the delayed January personal consumption expenditures index, expected on Friday.

Gold discounts in India widened this week to their deepest point in nearly a decade as demand stayed subdued and some traders steered clear of paying import duties, while the escalating Middle East war boosted safe-haven demand in China.

Spot silver was down 1% at $82.91/oz. Spot platinum lost 1% to $2,111.45 and palladium fell 1% to $1,603.