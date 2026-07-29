BMW to cut several thousand jobs under voluntary programme

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BMW, who employ about 150,000 people worldwide, is set to lay off about 8,000 of its staff. Picture:

Premium carmaker BMW will cut several thousand jobs in Germany by the end of 2027 under a voluntary redundancy programme agreed with employee representatives, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the company and the works council had agreed on a severance programme targeting the administration and development divisions. Production operations are excluded.

According to a person familiar with the matter, the total workforce is expected to shrink by about 8,000.

The move comes after BMW in June cut its profit outlook for the current year, citing weaker-than-expected business in China, where vehicle sales have fallen sharply in recent months.

CEO Milan Nedeljkovic later said the carmaker would accelerate and intensify ongoing cost-cutting efforts.

In its 2026 annual report, BMW signalled a slight decline in employment levels. At BMW, a “slight” reduction is defined as up to 5% of the workforce.

The Munich-based group employs about 150,000 people worldwide.

Reuters