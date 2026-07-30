Motoring

Toyota Urban Cruiser recalled in SA for faulty fuel meter

Drivers may get stranded as the meter may indicate more fuel than actually remaining

Motoring Staff

Motoring Staff

The recall affects Toyota Urban Cruisers sold in 2025. (TOYOTA)

Toyota South Africa Motors is warning owners of the Toyota Urban Cruiser that the vehicle may run out of petrol due to a faulty fuel level indicator.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has notified consumers that Toyota is recalling certain Urban Cruiser vehicles that were sold between January and June 2025.

The recall affects 2,208 vehicles, of which 2,015 were sold in the South African market and the balance exported to Eswatini, Botswana, Lesotho and Namibia.

Toyota says there is a possibility that the improper correction value of the fuel indicator was written in the memory of the combination meter. As a result, the fuel level indicator in the combination meter may indicate more fuel than is actually remaining.

The low fuel warning light may not turn on as the fuel decreases, so the driver may not notice and run out of fuel.

Consumers who own the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to their nearest dealership for a fuel gauge inspection. Any corrective work will be performed at no cost.

Business Day


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