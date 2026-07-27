Previous-gen Ford Ranger and Everest recalled in SA

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The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has notified consumers of a product safety recall issued by Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa on the previous-generation Ranger bakkie and Everest SUV.

The recall affects some Ranger and Everest vehicles fitted with the 10-speed 10R80 transmission. The affected vehicles were sold from July 2018 to February 2020 across South Africa and were also exported to Botswana, Lesotho and eSwatini.

According to the supplier, the transmission fluid pump gear in the affected vehicles may fail, resulting in a reduction of hydraulic pressure within the transmission. This may cause the vehicle to lose movement due to transmission fluid pump gear failure, increasing the risk of an incident while driving.

Consumers who own the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest Ford dealership to have the required powertrain control module and transmission control module software updates completed. The work will be carried out at no cost to consumers.

Business Day