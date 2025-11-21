Macron urges G20 to push ahead despite US no-show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

French President Emmanuel Macron says the G20 cannot let the US’s absence derail its work, urging leaders to double down on co-operation as geopolitical tension, climate shocks and fragile economic conditions demand collective action.

Speaking on the sidelines of a commemorative event for French soldiers at Freedom Park in Pretoria on Friday, Macron said the world’s major economies have a responsibility to keep negotiations on track despite political disruptions.

“We regret the absence of the US, but the summit continues … we can’t stop because of the absence,” Macron said.

He said several of the most pressing issues on the agenda — from climate finance to multilateral lending reform — require broad participation but cannot be paused while major members reassess their positions.

Macron said the G20 risks losing momentum at a moment when co-ordinated policies are crucial to stabilising the global economy.

Slowing growth in major economies, stubborn inflation in parts of the world and widening inequality have sharpened calls for joint action, particularly among developing nations pushing for stronger commitments on investment and debt relief.

“We must work together because we have so many challenges,” said Macron. “The only way to address the challenges is through co-operation and common work on climate change, on the economy [and] on poverty.”

The French leader also suggested the absence of the US was likely temporary.

Washington’s decision not to participate at the leaders’ level has overshadowed the opening of the Joburg summit.

“I hope they will join again, and my guess is that they will because they host next year,” he said, referring to the 2026 G20 summit scheduled to be held in the US.

Macron’s remarks align with a broader push by several G20 members to preserve consensus-based diplomacy despite widening geopolitical rifts.

Business Day understands that an SA declaration was agreed to by the G20 sherpas on Friday morning. This will now be considered by most of the world’s most influential political leaders at the G20 leaders’ summit, which starts in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim were among those who touched down on Friday as Pretoria pushes to secure consensus despite geopolitical rifts.