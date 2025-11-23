TIMELINE: SA-US trade ties sour as tariffs escalate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA will hand over the presidency of the G20 to the US in the coming days, after the world’s largest economy failed to send a senior official to the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg.

On Saturday, the first day of the leaders’ summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre, the US changed tack from its boycott of the gathering of world leaders, requesting to attend and participate in the handover of the presidency of the G20 through a chargé d’affaires, already based in Pretoria, but SA rejected this offer.

Trade and diplomatic relationships between SA and the US have long been subject to alternating phases of co-operation and confrontation.

From the establishment of formal diplomatic ties in 1929 to the imposition of sanctions under the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act of 1986, the trajectory has reflected broader shifts in US foreign policy and SA’s constitutional evolution towards maintaining an independent foreign policy stance.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), signed into law in 2000, marked a high point in bilateral economic engagement, providing duty-free access for South African exports and underpinning growth in the vehicle sector.

Yet the framework, which the US allowed to lapse in September, has been tested by disputes over market access, regulatory alignment and political conditionality.

2018

January 11: President Donald Trump refers to African nations as “shithole countries”. Pretoria issues a formal démarche and requests an explanation from the US mission.



March 8: Trump imposes section 232 tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium, applied globally. South Africa joins World Trade Organisation (WTO) challenges.



August 23: Trump tweets about “land seizures” and “large-scale killing of farmers”. South Africa rejects the claims as “misinformed” and “polarising”.

2019– 22

Section 232 tariffs continue to affect South African exporters until a WTO panel in December 2022 finds the measures inconsistent with trade rules.



Persistent disputes over poultry and other products sustain concerns about Agoa eligibility, with market access used as leverage in negotiations.

2023

May 11: US ambassador Reuben Brigety alleges arms were loaded onto the Russian vessel Lady R in Simon’s Town. A South African inquiry later found no evidence to support the claim.



June 13: Bipartisan US legislators call for the Agoa forum to be moved from South Africa, warning of possible expulsion over ties with Russia.

2024

November 22: Commentary in Washington policy circles debates framing South Africa as a security risk, citing relations with Russia and China. No formal designation or sanctions follow.

2025

February 3: Trump posts on Truth Social that the US will end funding to South Africa, accusing the ANC of “Marxist racism”.



Executive order 14204 freezes US aid to South Africa, halting hundreds of millions of dollars annually, including President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar)-supported HIV/Aids programmes.



February 14: South African media report disruptions in public health funding after the aid freeze.



April 4: Reciprocal tariffs announced on South African goods. Officials and industry groups warn the measures will undercut Agoa preferences.



May 21: President Cyril Ramaphosa meets Trump in Washington; Trump presents images alleging “white genocide”.



May 22: Fact checkers reveal several images were misattributed to unrelated violence outside South Africa. Senior officials condemn the claims.



August 1: Washington confirms 30% tariffs on South African exports, including citrus, steel and wine, curtailing Agoa benefits ahead of their scheduled expiry.



August 4: South Africa issues a joint statement condemning the tariffs as “economic coercion”.



September 5: US authorities signal a pause in trade engagement, citing regulatory concerns.



November 7: The White House announces a full boycott of the Joburg G20 summit, alleging “genocide” against white South Africans.



November 8: Trump reiterates the boycott on Truth Social, citing “slaughter of white farmers” and “Marxist land seizures”.



November 21: Trump renews criticism of South Africa on Truth Social. The US delegation does not attend the G20 opening session.

