Ramaphosa extends Madlanga Commission’s report deadline

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deadline for the Madlanga Commission, which is investigating impropriety in the criminal justice system, to present its interim and final report.

The commission, which was established to look into specific allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July, must now submit an interim report within three months and a final report within six months. The timeline begins from September 17, the first day of public hearings by the commission.

“The revised terms specify that the commission must submit an interim report within three months and a final report within six months after September 17 2025, or within an extended period as determined by the President,” the justice department said in a gazette dated November 26.

The commission is expected to continue into 2026, and it is currently in Phase Two of proceedings where witnesses are responding to allegations of impropriety mkade against them by Mkhwanazi.

The extension gives commissioners more time to complete interviews, document document reviews and investigative hearings that are expected to form the core of the final findings.

Entities to be investigated include the SAPS, the National Prosecuting Authority and the State Security Agency. The commission will focus on allegations that these entities have been infiltrated by criminal syndicates.

The commission has so far heard testimony from witnesses including suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu; his alleged associate, Brown Mogotsi; and SAPS divisional commissioner for crime intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.